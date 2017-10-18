Terror funding probe: Nod to produce accused via video conferencing after intel on escape bid

The court also extended by 30 days judicial custody of the 10 accused, including a photo-journalist arrested for alleged involvement in stone-pelting. The court also extended by 30 days judicial custody of the 10 accused, including a photo-journalist arrested for alleged involvement in stone-pelting.

An NIA court on Tuesday allowed production through video conferencing of 10 persons arrested as part of the agency’s probe into the funding of separatists in Kashmir. The order came on the basis of an application citing intelligence reports that there was “high propensity” of the accused “escaping from custody” during transportation from jail to court and back.

It was, however, not clear from the court records if the application was filed by NIA or the Third Batallion of Delhi Police, responsible for transport of the accused from Tihar jail to the court.

The court also extended by 30 days judicial custody of the 10 accused, including a photo-journalist arrested for alleged involvement in stone-pelting.

According to the court records, an application was submitted with specific security inputs received from different security agencies that there is a “high propensity” of the accused persons “escaping from the custody” during transportation to and from jail.

“Further, lock-up premises does not have proper security arrangements for such high sensitive UTPs (undertrial prisoners),” stated the application.

District and Sessions Judge Poonam A Bamba wrote in its order that “both sides gave no objection” to the video-conferencing.

The NIA was also granted extension of up to 180 days for completion of the investigation.

Among the 10 whose judicial custody was extended are eight accused under terror funding charges — Aftab Hilali Shah, Ayaz Akbar Khandey, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Nayeem Khan, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal and Bashir Ahmad Bhat and businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali — and two alleged stone-pelters Javed Ahmad Bhat and photojournalist Kamran Yusuf.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App