Terror funding case: NIA raids 10 places in J-K, NCR

The NIA on Thursday carried out searches at 10 places in Jammu and Kashmir and the national capital region in connection with its probe into the funding of terror and subversive activities in the Kashmir Valley and seized three arms from a close aide of separatist Shabir Shah. Continuing with its raids in various parts of the Valley, Jammu, Delhi and Gurgaon, the NIA conducted searches at 10 locations, which included the ancestral residence of GN Sumji, a leader of the pro-Pakistan faction of the Hurriyat Conference, officials said.

This is for the first time the National Investigation Agency has made inroads into South Kashmir, which is considered as a hub of militant activities. The NIA also raided the residence of prominent separatist Shia leader Aga Syed Hussain Badgami, who is also part of Syed Ali Shah Geelani-headed faction of the Hurriyat Conference.

One of the places where raids were conducted belonged to Abdul Razak, a close aide of separatist Shabir Shah. NIA sleuths seized three arms — a pistol, a double-barrel gun and a .315 bore rifle from there, officials said. Razak has claimed the arms were licensed but has not been able to provide any documents so far. Among those raided were the chartered accountants of businessman Zahoor Watali in Delhi and Gurgaon.

