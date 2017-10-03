Terror funding case: NIA probe rivals’ conspiracy, says J&K MLA Engineer Rashid

Rashid has denied any involvement in the case and appealed to the J&K Assembly Speaker to initiate an inquiry. Rashid has denied any involvement in the case and appealed to the J&K Assembly Speaker to initiate an inquiry.

Kashmiri independent legislator Engineer Rashid, who has been summoned by the NIA for questioning in connection with a terror-funding case, said it is a “conspiracy hatched by my political opponents”.

MLA Rashid is the first mainstream politician to be summoned by the NIA in connection with the case. He will be questioned on Tuesday. “I have no doubt that I will come out of this with my head held high. But this is a humiliation… I am an elected representative. It is an assault on my dignity and credibility,’’ Rashid said. “I was an engineer with the J&K government’s Project Construction Corporation for around 15 years before contesting elections. No one can ever raise a finger at me.”

The NIA hasn’t given any specific reason for summoning him.

Sources said the agency is probing “possible links” between the legislator and businessman Zahoor Watali, who has already been arrested by NIA in the terror-funding case.

