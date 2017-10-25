Terror funding case: NIA arrests Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin’s son

Syed Shahid Yousuf (PTI Photo) Syed Shahid Yousuf (PTI Photo)

A day after the Centre announced appointment of an interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Syed Shahid Yousuf, son of internationally wanted terrorist and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, in connection with a 2011 terror funding case. The Hizbul Mujahideen chief has said the NIA framed his son in a false case and that “such acts won’t weaken our freedom movement”. An NIA spokesperson said that 42-year-old Yousuf, currently working in Jammu and Kashmir government’s agriculture department, was summoned to the NIA headquarters on Tuesday and subsequently placed under arrest.

Yousuf holds a postgraduate degree in agriculture and has been working in the agriculture department since 2013. He is village agriculture extension assistant at his Soibough village in Budgam district. NIA officials alleged that Yousuf used to receive funds through international wire transfer from Hizbul Mujahideen member Aijaz Ahmed Bhat, currently based in Saudi Arabia. “The NIA has already filed two chargesheets against six accused persons in this case in 2011. Of the six chargesheeted accused, four, including Ghulam Ahmad Bhat, close associate of Syed Ali Geelani, chairman of Tahreek-e-Hurriyat, are in judicial custody and facing trial in the special NIA court, New Delhi. The other two, namely Mohammad Maqbool Pandit and Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, are still absconding. The red notice has already been issued against both the absconding persons,” the agency said in a press note.

The agency has alleged that Yousuf is “one of several Indian contacts of Bhat” who have been in touch with him over telephone to receive the money transfer codes. The case, registered by the NIA in April 2011, relates to transfer of money from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir through hawala channels via Delhi; the money is suspected to have been used in funding terrorism and secessionist activities.

Yousuf’s father Mohammed Yusuf Shah aka Syed Salahuddin was declared a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the US Department of State in June this year. Besides heading Hizbul Mujahideen, he is also chairman of United Jehad Council, a conglomerate of various terrorist outfits operating in Kashmir. Strongly condemning Yousuf’s arrest, separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani said that India is resorting to high-handedness.

“Syed Salahuddin is a forerunner and a prominent figure in the freedom movement and has dedicated his whole life for (the) ongoing freedom movement,” Geelani said in a statement, adding that the arrest “is their vain attempt to weaken his commitment with the movement. These cowardice and suppressive measures would not dampen the passion and commitment of pro-freedom leadership”. Quoting Salahuddin, a Hizbul spokesperson said in a statement to local news agency KNS, “The arrest of son of Salahuddin won’t deter the leadership from their resolve for freedom movement. Such acts won’t weaken our freedom movement and neither will it daunt the resolve of the leaders of freedom movement.” The spokesman added that the arrest has yet again exposed Indian agencies and their “defeat” in the ongoing struggle.

The NIA registered two other cases related to terror funding — one in November 2011 and another in May this year. The agency has already filed a chargesheet against 10 people, including Syed Salahuddin, in the 2011 case. In the 2017 case, the NIA has arrested 10 people.

