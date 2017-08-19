Terror funding case: Kashmiri businessman in 10-day NIA custody

A Delhi court on Friday sent Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, who has been arrested by the NIA for allegedly receiving funds from Pakistan and transferring them to separatists, to 10 days’ custody of the agency.

During the in-camera proceedings, District and Sessions Judge Poonam Bamba remanded Watali till August 28 after the NIA submitted that the accused had not been “cooperating” in the investigation. The NIA submitted that Watali has to be confronted with various documents relating to properties and diaries having details of various accounts.

“Considering the reasons for custodial interrogation, ends of justice would be met by granting 10 days’ custody to unearth the complete conspiracy…. The NIA is directed to medically examine the accused every alternate day,” the judge said.

The prosecution submitted before the court that “suspicious” documents relating to property and bank accounts were seized and reports from forensic experts on them are awaited. It said that Watali collected funds from Pakistan and banned terrorist organisations and “transfered” them to various Hurriyat leaders. “He worked as a conduit channelling the funds to separatists,” the NIA submitted.

Objecting to the remand plea, the defence counsel stated that the the accused is a reputable businessman and a senior citizen. Since June 3, the accused has been constantly been present for the investigation as and when required and “has been co-operating”, stated the defence counsel.

