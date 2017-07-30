Jammu-Kashmir terror funding case: NIA interrogates Devinder Singh Behl

Earlier in July, the NIA arrested seven separatists in various cases like money laundering, terror funding in Kashmir. Earlier in July, the NIA arrested seven separatists in various cases like money laundering, terror funding in Kashmir.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted raids in several places in Jammu-Kashmir in connection with its probe into the terror funding case. NIA grilled Devinder Singh Behl at his residence in Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI reported. Behl was allegedly connected with the Hurriyat before 2008. NIA is conducting several other raids at various premises of Behl.

NIA also issued a summon to the second son of Geelani, Naseem, who heads separatist conglomerate Tehreek-e-Hurriyat. The agency asked him appear before it on Wednesday. Altaf Ahmed Shah alias Altaf Fantoosh, Geelani’s son-inlaw has already been arrested.

According to PTI, the NIA has also named separatist organisations such as the Hurriyat Conference (factions led by Geelani and Mirwaiz Farooq), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and all-woman outfit Dukhtaran-e-Millat in its FIR.

Shabir Shah, separatist leader of the Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), on Wednesday was sent to seven-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in connection with the case. He was earlier under house arrest in Srinagar.

Earlier this month, the NIA arrested seven separatists in various cases like money laundering, terror funding in Kashmir. Altaf Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Mehraj Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Naeem Khan and Bitta Karate were later sent to NIA custody. According to ANI, six of them were arrested from Srinagar, while Bitta Karate was arrested from New Delhi.

In May, the NIA also visited Srinagar to probe the alleged Pakistan funding and interrogated several separatist leaders.

