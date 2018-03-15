Terror funding case: Hizbul Mujahedeen chief Syed Salahudin’s sons questioned by NIA

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Wednesday questioned six persons, including four sons of Hizbul Mujahedeen chief Syed Salahudin, in a terror funding case registered in 2011.

Hizbul chief’s sons — Syed Abdul Wahid, Abdul Mueed, Syed Khalid and Syed Farooq — were questioned for six hours at NIA’s Humhuma camp office, official sources said. The two other quizzed by the NIA are Muzamil Khan of Darmuna Soibugh in Budgam and Syed Muhammad Yusuf of Hyderpora in Srinagar.

Officials said the six men were questioned in 2011 terror funding case relating to the transfer of money from Pakistan to J&K through hawala channels via Delhi, which the agency believed was used in funding terrorism and secessionist activities.

