‘Terror funding case: ED questions Shabir Shah wife, she claims same questions ‘over and over’

Separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah. (Express File Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah. (Express File Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday questioned Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah’s wife Bilquis Shah in connection with its money laundering probe in a case of alleged terror funding.

Sources said that Bilquis Shah was questioned by ED sleuths for more than seven hours and was asked about her and Shah’s properties, bank accounts, financial details and sources of earning.

Bilquis accused the agency of harassing her and other family members by asking the same questions all over again since the agency has not found any evidence against her husband.

“After completing all investigations and filing of chargesheet, the ED has found nothing against Shabir Shah till date. Frustrated by this, ED officers are grilling us over and over again. I was made to reply to all old questions about my job, livelihood, education of my children, my bank details, earnings, property details, etc,” she said, while speaking with The Indian Express after her questioning.

The ED is probing a case of terror funding against Shah based on a case first registered by Delhi Police’s Special Cell after arrest of an alleged hawala dealer named Aslam Wani, who reportedly claimed that he passed on Rs 2.25 crore to Shah. Wani was arrested in August 2005.

The ED has already filed a chargesheet in the case. A senior ED official said, “Our investigation is still on. We will file supplementary chargesheets. Questioning of Bilquis Shah was in this direction.”

The official confirmed that Monday the agency had called Shabir Shah’s nephew and questioned him for over 10 hours in connection with the case.

Bilquis claimed that when she “objected” to the same set of questions being asked of her, saying that she had furnished a written statement with all these details, “the Assistant Director of ED said that the previous Enforcement Officer was transferred to his parent department.” ED sources denied that the investigating officer has changed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App