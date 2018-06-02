Terror funding case: Delhi HC orders advancement of bail hearing of accused

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar heard the arguments of the petitioner advocate and the counsel for the Centre, who raised questions over the maintainability of the plea, and said it would pass an order later.

The Delhi High Court has ordered the District and Sessions Judge (DSJ), Patiala House Court, to advance the bail hearing of an accused in a terror funding case registered by the NIA. The bail application of the accused was transferred to another court two days before the day marked for its disposal.

The High Court directed to “proceed and hear” the bail application “expeditiously” and, if possible, on day-to-day basis and pass appropriate orders “preferably” by the end of June.

Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali’s bail plea was reserved for May 26 by an additional NIA court of Tarun Sehrawat, but after an administrative order the case was transferred back to the designated NIA court of DSJ Poonam Bamba. This meant that the arguments on bail would be heard again.

After the transfer of the case, DSJ Bamba marked July 17 for hearing the bail application. Meanwhile, a plea was filed by the counsel of the accused in the High Court. The plea sought directions stating that the previous judge, who heard the bail application, ought to dispose of the application as all submissions had been practically concluded.

After hearing the arguments, the High Court stated that it felt that to subject the parties to a “de novo”— new — hearing would be to act “unjustly”.

