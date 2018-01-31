Terror funding case: Delhi court dismisses bail plea of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah

Separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah. (Source: Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah. (Source: Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Delhi’s Patiala House court on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah in an alleged money laundering case related to terror funding. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing a case of terror funding against Shah based on a case first registered by Delhi Police’s Special Cell after arrest of an alleged hawala dealer named Aslam Wani, who reportedly claimed that he passed on Rs 2.25 crore to Shah. Wani was arrested in August 2005.

The new development comes after ED questioned Shah’s wife Bilquis Shah in connection with the case. Sources had told The Indian Express that Bilquis Shah was questioned by ED sleuths for more than seven hours and was asked about her and Shah’s properties, bank accounts, financial details and sources of earning. Also Read: Terror funding case: ED questions Shabir Shah wife, she claims same questions ‘over and over’

Shah’s wife had accused the agency of harassing her and other family members by asking the same questions all over again since the agency has not found any evidence against her husband. In a statement to The Indian Express after her questioning, Bilquis had said on Tuesday, “After completing all investigations and filing of chargesheet, the ED has found nothing against Shabir Shah till date. Frustrated by this, ED officers are grilling us over and over again. I was made to reply to all old questions about my job, livelihood, education of my children, my bank details, earnings, property details, etc.”

