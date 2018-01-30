Terror fund chargesheet: NIA names Pak mission official, highlights role

The NIA was tasked with investigating stone pelting and terror financing in Jammu and Kashmir, following the killing of HM commander Burhan Wani in 2016. The NIA was tasked with investigating stone pelting and terror financing in Jammu and Kashmir, following the killing of HM commander Burhan Wani in 2016.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) chargesheet into stone pelting and terror financing in Jammu and Kashmir will include the role of a Pakistan High Commission official in funding separatists, and has estimated the flow of at least Rs 200 crore into the Valley to fuel protests and stone pelting, it is learnt. The NIA on January 19 had filed a 12,794-page chargesheet against 12 people including Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) chief Syed Salahuddin and top rung separatist leaders. The court is likely to take cognisance of the chargesheet on Tuesday.

Sources said the chargesheet has included evidence against the Pakistan High Commission. Ministry of Home Ministry (MHA) sources said that an officer of the rank of First Secretary has been identified. “The Pakistan High Commission official allegedly acted with Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmed Watali to facilitate funds to top Hurriyat leadership,” sources said. Watali was arrested by the NIA and is among the 12 chargesheeted. He is presently in judicial custody.

According to an MHA official, “Investigations have delved into secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, the close nexus between Hurriyat and militant outfits such as LeT and HM and how Pakistan is using these militants groups and Hurriyat to create trouble in the valley. Evidence has also been collected from open sources and speeches of Hafiz Saeed, Salahuddin and Syed Ahmed Shah Geelani.”

Investigators claimed a sum of nearly Rs 200 crore was pumped into the valley to fund stone pelting and protests in 2016-17.

In a statement on January 19, the NIA claimed the investigation brought out that the secessionist and separatist leaders belonging to the All Parties Hurriyat Conference have established a network throughout the Kashmir Valley who incite youth to attack all symbols of Indian sovereignty, especially Indian security forces deployed for the maintenance of law and order.

“Under the overall guidance and instructions from Hafiz Saeed, Salahuddin and their Pakistani handlers, the separatist leaders of Jammu and Kashmir and stone-pelters form strategies and action-plans to launch violent protests and communicate the same to the masses in the form of ‘protest calendars’ released through newspapers, social media and religious leaders, creating an atmosphere of terror and fear in the State of Jammu and Kashmir,” the agency stated.

