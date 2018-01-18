Terror from governed spaces more dangerous: Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj (Express) Sushma Swaraj (Express)

Stressing that terrorism from governed spaces is more dangerous, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday reiterated India’s call for “zero tolerance” against the menace. “Ensuring zero tolerance towards terrorism is the call of the day,” she said while speaking at the third Raisina Dialogue, organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi.

“Terrorism is undeniably the mother of all disruptions today. Our attitude towards it has evolved in the last few decades. There was a time when it was seen as other people’s problem or a law and order situation. Not just that, it was also actively utilised as an instrument of statecraft. That time has long gone by,” Swaraj said.

She said that it is very clear now that terrorism anywhere can threaten societies everywhere. “The challenge is even more serious in a digital age, with greater propensity to radicalisation. However, there are still old assumptions and established mindsets in this regard. Partly because of the 9/11 precedent, we associate terrorism with ungoverned spaces,” Swaraj said.

She said the more recent example of ISIS has reinforced this stereotype. “While not without basis, what is even more dangerous is terrorism from governed spaces; in fact, terrorism actively supported and sponsored by states,” Swaraj said.

She also talked about the retreat of globalisation and societies having more defensive mindset, struggling to protect their interests, even if it means moving away from political correctness. “In a historical sense, we can see this, as a natural rise and decline of societies.”

