Terror financing: ED attaches assets worth Rs 5 lakh in Karnataka

The ED said that a person named Dheeraj Sao got cash deposits in his bank accounts from various parts of the country for a commission. (Representational Image) The ED said that a person named Dheeraj Sao got cash deposits in his bank accounts from various parts of the country for a commission. (Representational Image)

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached assets worth Rs five lakh in Karnataka in connection with a money laundering probe in a terror financing case involving the banned outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM). The central probe agency said the attachment, issued under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), includes a residential property in Mangalore “belonging to the persons involved in terror financing” who were also “linked” to a Pakistani.

The ED said that a person named Dheeraj Sao got cash deposits in his bank accounts from various parts of the country for a commission. “After keeping his commission, he (Sao) used to transfer the remaining amounts to bank accounts of persons associated with terror outfit Indian Mujahideen such as Zubair Hussain, Aysha Banu, Raju Khan and others,” it alleged.

The agency said it tracked the crime money and found that Banu and Hussain had acquired a residential property at Panjimogeru in Karnataka’s Mangalore. “All the accused were linked to Pakistani national Khalid and as per his directions had opened accounts in various banks to receive money and transfer the same to members of terrorist outfit IM after deducting their commission.In all these accounts, mostly cash money had been deposited by unknown persons from various locations in India other than the home branch and the cash deposits were withdrawn immediately through ATMs and used for terror activities,” the ED said.

The ED said it is probing the people involved and their links further.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App