Terror attack in Kabul: PM Narendra Modi says India stands with Afghanistan

Municipality workers clean up at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, July 24, 2017. (AP Photo) Municipality workers clean up at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, July 24, 2017. (AP Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the bomb attack in Kabul and said India stood in solidarity with the people and government of Afghanistan in their fight against terrorism. At least 24 people were killed and 42 wounded after a car bomb struck a bus carrying government employees in western Kabul on Monday.

“Strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Kabul. My heart goes out to the victims’ families,” Modi tweeted. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the blast.

“We stand in solidarity with people and government of Afghanistan in their fight against terrorism,” Modi added. The car bomb hit the bus carrying employees of the ministry of mines just before 7 am (8 am IST), according to interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish.

