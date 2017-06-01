Terror and naxal activities grew under Modi rule: PL Punia

Congress leader PL Punia. (Source: Twitter/@plpunia) Congress leader PL Punia. (Source: Twitter/@plpunia)

Accusing the NDA government of failing on security and foreign policy fronts, Congress leader P L Punia on Thursday alleged that terror and naxal incidents in the country have increased in the three years of its rule. “The menace of terrorism and naxalism has grown in the three years of Modi government. The situation is not under control of the government, both on the border and in the naxal-affected areas,” Punia, a Rajya Sabha MP, said in a press conference in Raipur on Thursday.

He was in Raipur as part of his party’s national campaign to highlight the “failures” of the NDA government on its third anniversary.

“The situation is deteriorating in Jammu and Kashmir. Stones are being hurled at Army and police there. Due to its wrong policies, the Centre has failed to handle the situation in Kashmir, which is facing violence, unrest and insurgency,” he said. “So far, no strong step has been taken against the situation which is proving to be a threat for the democracy,” Punia added. Similarly, naxalism has spread its tentacles in these three years, while the government is not taking it seriously, he alleged.

“The Jiram valley attack (that took place in Bastar district in Chhattisgarh in May 2013) on Congress leaders was the biggest ever attack on the political leadership in any country. But so far no proper investigation has been carried out into the attack,” he said reiterating his party’s demand for the CBI probe into the incident.

He further claimed that 172 terrorist attacks have been reported in the country in last three years, of which 12 were severe in nature. “In the last three years, 570 jawans have martyred while 877 civilians lost their lives (in the insurgency related incidents). As many as 203 jawans died only in J&K. At least 1,343 cease fire violations have been reported in J&K by Pakistan in the last three years,” Punia claimed.

The Congress spokesperson further alleged that India’s relationship with the neighbouring countries has deteriorated in the last three years. “That BJP government’s failed neighbourhood policy is proving to be a security threat for the country,” Punia added.

