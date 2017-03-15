Terror an instrument of state policy in a South Asian country: Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi. (PTI Photo) Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi. (PTI Photo)

In an obvious reference to Pakistan, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi Wednesday said a particular country in South Asia has accepted terrorism as an instrument of its state policy and is not playing the role of a responsible nation.

“One thing that strikes us about South Asia is that the incidents of terrorism here are perhaps higher than any other parts in the world, next only to Syria and Iraq. It is of course a deep cause of worry – something we should think about,” he said at the ‘Counter Terrorism Conference 2017’ here.

Without naming Pakistan, Mehrishi said a country sees terrorism as an instrument of its state policy or politics.

“Unfortunately, we have a situation where one state in South Asia in particular has not been a very responsible state in that sense, and therefore we have seen a lot of terrorism that emanates from that country as almost a routine and part of its politics, geopolitics in international relations,” he said.

Mehrishi said in 20th century it was the war which was seen as a continuation of the politics and now there was a situation in South Asia where obviously some state players see terrorism as an instrument of state policy or politics.

“That itself is a bit of worry and needs to be taken account of,” he said.

The Union Home Secretary said the states must be responsible players and should not allow terrorism on their soil or give shelter to individuals or organisations that sponsor terrorism within the country and across the borders.

“There has been no winner in terrorism, ever. There are no winners in this war. No terrorist group has ever achieved a political aim,” he said.

Mehrishi said those who support terrorism end up as loser as the economic growth is affected, the families and societies get affected and there is heightened sense of insecurity among the citizens.

Referring to Bangladesh, he said the country was sitting on a “powder-cake” even though it is not talked about much and is sort of underplayed.

“We have seen the recent incidents in Bangladesh which are equally horrifying,” he said.

