Terror a state policy for Pakistan, says Venkaiah Naidu

Hitting out indirectly at Pakistan, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said that one of the India’s neighbours had made terrorism a “state policy” and was training, funding and abetting terrorists to send them to India. “You know, one of our neighbours has taken terrorism as a state policy and it is always trying to aid, abet, fund and train terrorists and send them here,” he said.

He also accused the neighbouring state of combining terrorism with religion and creating divisions among the people. “India does not see a terrorist from the prism of any religion and such a mercenary is an enemy of mankind”, Naidu said while addressing the troops of Border Security Force (BSF) at their camp on the occasion of the force’s 52nd Raising Day.

The vice-president said, “Despite several initiatives by the government of India to have good relations with its neighbours, some people are trying to create problems, including intrusion into our land. This is really unfortunate and condemnable.”

He also said the “enemy” was unrepentant about conducting its nefarious activities, adding that India’s security forces have continued to foil attacks and terror bids on the country.

Naidu lauded the BSF for effectively guarding country’s borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, and said, “The danger of terror and its “evil consequences” were being felt across the globe. But our neighbour is still walking on that track. It is combining terrorism with religion and bringing divisions among the people.” “Security forces like the BSF have the onerous task of defending the nation and the government was leaving no stone unturned to make them stronger and their families capable”, he said.

He also said that despite adverse weather and geographical conditions, jawans and officers of the 2.5 lakh personnel strong force perform their duty in the interior and exterior areas of the country by sacrificing their personal lives. “The entire country feels proud of your work and you. For the last 52 years, you have done exceptional work. I assure that while you keep doing your duty with full devotion, the country will perform its duty towards you” he said.

Asserting that India had never cast an evil eye on any nation or neighbour and always favoured peace, the vice-president said, “This is because our tradition is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family) and also to live together. The welfare of all human beings is our motto, is our philosophy and is our dharma. This is what we believe and practice. We have no problem with anybody but others are creating problems (for us).”

He also said, “The terrorist has no caste, no religion and a terrorist is a terrorist and is an enemy of the mankind.”

“India is getting stronger and it is rapidly taking strides in the world. Development and good governance is the only solution and peace is very essential for this,” Naidu said.

