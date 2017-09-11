Termination of pregnancies in Dera hospital under scanner

Sirsa DC Prabhjot Singh said, “The Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act is not being followed properly in the hospital. Irregularities have been detected. Further investigations are on. Sirsa DC Prabhjot Singh said, “The Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act is not being followed properly in the hospital. Irregularities have been detected. Further investigations are on.

The Dera Sacha Sauda is facing fresh trouble over alleged irregularities in termination of pregnancies at Shah Satnam Ji Super Speciality Hospital. During a search of the hospital premises in Sirsa, a team from the Haryana health department found that the hospital administration did not follow due legal procedures while conducting medical termination of pregnancy in at least six cases since 2015.

Sirsa DC Prabhjot Singh said, “The Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act is not being followed properly in the hospital. Irregularities have been detected. Further investigations are on.” A highly placed source told The Indian Express, “In few cases, ultrasound reports were not found. It means there is no evidence that the test was conducted before terminating the pregnancy. In one case, the pregnancy was terminated mentioning that the foetus was not able to survive. But in the same, earlier records in the case file say the foetus was fine.”

A showcause notice will now be issued to the hospital management and doctors concerned before initiating action against them.

“If the doctors are found to have committed irregularities while terminating pregnancies, they may face imprisonment of up to three years. And if they are found guilty of preparing false records, then provisions of the IPC will also be slapped and they can be jailed for 6-8years,” a state government official said.

