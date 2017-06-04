Tenure of A-G, senior law officers extended

The Union Cabinet on Saturday extended the tenure of Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi and Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar. A notification to this effect was issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). The Centre also extended the tenure of five Additional Solicitor Generals of the Supreme Court while a sixth one opted out to resume private practice.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of term of law officers ie Attorney General, Solicitor General and Additional Solicitor Generals (Supreme Court) till further orders”, the DoPT order said.

The order, however, does not mention when the extended tenure will expire. The current tenure of the AG and SG expires on June 6. They were appointed in June 2014 for a three-year term.

The ASGs who have got extension are Tushar Mehta, Maninder Singh, P S Narsimha, P S Patwalia and Pinky Anand.

ASG Neeraj Kishen Kaul had already quit office and resumed practice as advocate.

Rohatgi was first elevated as a law officer of the governor when he was appointed ASG by the A B Vajpayee government. He represented the Centre in many important cases in the apex court.

