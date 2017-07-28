Tension prevails in Bhaderwah town in J&K over alleged thrashing of local Muslim youth

The incident led to tension with local people coming on the road in protest over the police attitude. The incident led to tension with local people coming on the road in protest over the police attitude.

All the shops and business establishments in Bhaderwah were closed as tension prevailed in the town following the alleged thrashing of a local Muslim youth by some cops on Friday afternoon. Sources said that trouble erupted after cops led by the bodyguard of a senior police officer suddenly started beating a local travel agent, Mohsin Ganai, in full public view at Seri Bazar. The cops stopped only after the youth fell unconscious.

The incident led to tension with local people coming on the road in protest over the police attitude. While the youth was rushed to the hospital, shopkeepers closed their establishments following call for bandh by Anjuman-e-Islamia. The vehicular traffic also went of the road as people in thousands held dharna at Seri Bazar.

While senior police officers were not available for comments, local BJP MLA Daleep Singh Parihar visited the demonstrators and assured them action against the erring police officials. “I have called the Senior Superintendent of Police and the Additional Deputy Commissioner and an enquiry will be initiated into the matter,’’ he said, adding that “the guilty will not be only transferred from the area, but he will also be punished’’.

