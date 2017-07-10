Tension over Facebook post

Communal tension erupted in Pauri Garhwal district’s Satpuli town on Sunday afternoon after members of Hindu organisations vandalised a shop belonging to the family of a 15-year-old Muslim boy who had allegedly posted “offensive” pictures of the Kedarnath shrine on Facebook. The situation in Satpuli, which has no history of communal tension, remains tense.

In the evening, an FIR was filed against the minor by Jagdamba Dangwal. The FIR was filed under Section 295 (a) of the IPC (for a deliberate act to outrage religious feelings) and Section 66A of the IT Act (for offensive online post), police said.

