Tension in village in Muzaffarnagar after man killed in clash

A nursing student was shot dead and four others were injured in a clash between two communities in Nai Mandi police station area of Muzaffarnagar on Monday evening.

Residents of Naseerpur village protested against the killing on Tuesday, and a large police contingent was deployed to maintain peace.

Three persons have been arrested, said Anant Deo, SSP (Muzaffarnagar).

According to the police, water leaking from a damaged drain pipe outside 22-year-old Akash’s house fell on a man from another community. Akash was killed in the ensuing clash.

SSP Deo identified those arrested as Shahzad, Dhola and Israr. Twenty-five others have been detained.

The district administration announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased but did not issue a response to the protesters’ demand for a government job to a family member.

Nai Mandi SHO Prabhakar Kantura said, “On Monday evening, Shahzad was going to the market when water from a damaged drain pipe outside Akash’s house fell on him.” This led to an argument between Shahzad and Akash’s father Brijpal, a farmer. The matter was resolved following intervention of senior residents of the village. Brijpal was asked at a panchayat meeting to get the pipe repaired by Tuesday.

The SHO said that around 9.30 pm, Shahzad entered into another argument with Brijpal. People from both sides gathered and in the ensuing scuffle, someone opened fire and a bullet hit Akash.

