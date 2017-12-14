Tension in UP village after killing of Class 12 girl

Tension mounted in a village in neighbouring Shamli district on Thursday after an 18-year-old girl returning home from college was killed, prompting police to deploy additional police force in the area. The girl, a Class 12 student, was allegedly killed using a sharp-edged weapon by a man who had made unsuccessful advances to her at Ghar Shayam village in Kandhla police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district yesterday.

Police have registered a case against Amarpal Gujjar (26) and three other unidentified men, a police officer said. All the accused were on the run, the officer added. A search has been launched to nabbed the accused.

Security has been tightened in the village and additional police force has been deployed in the area to ease tension, the police officer said.

The brother of the girl demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

