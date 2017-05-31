Tension in Old City area of Bhopal after clash, stone pelting

Bhopal: Police fire tear gas after communal tension reportedly erupted outside the Hamidia Hospital campus in Bhopal on Tuesday evening.PTI Photo (PTI5_31_2017_000041A) Bhopal: Police fire tear gas after communal tension reportedly erupted outside the Hamidia Hospital campus in Bhopal on Tuesday evening.PTI Photo (PTI5_31_2017_000041A)

Members of two communities in Old City area here clashed and pelted stones at each other last night, leaving some persons, including policemen, injured. Around a dozen vehicles were torched during the clashes and the police lobbed teargas shells and fired gunshots in the air to bring the situation under control. The tension subdued in the early hours of Wednesday. Heavy police force has been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident, said police.

“We have rounded up eight people,” Bhopal (North) Superintendent of Police (SP) Arvind Saxena told PTI today.

Efforts are on to settle the differences between the two communities by initiating a dialogue between them, the SP added. The tension started when a structure reportedly surfaced during digging work for construction of a building in a hospital premises here, two days ago. Members of the two communities claim that the structure belonged to their respective faiths, sparking off the tension.

“Situation is peaceful now,” district Collector Nishant Warwade said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App