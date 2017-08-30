Tension in Muzaffarnagar after clash

Muzaffarnagar Muzaffarnagar

TENSION PREVAILED at Uttar Pradesh’s Sikhera in Muzaffarnagar district Tuesday, a day after the area witnessed arson and a man receiving a gunshot injury. While Surendra (24) — who was shot in his right leg — is stated to be out of danger, one of the accused, Uttam (20) from the Jat community, was arrested Tuesday.

“On Monday afternoon, Mohammad Zaki of Bhatoda village was returning home on a motorcycle when five youths of another community from neighbouring Mogpur village started following and making objectionable remarks against him,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Omveer Singh.

“Zaki stopped his vehicle midway and called up his father Mohammad Nazul. His father arrived at the spot and both entered into a heated argument with the youths. In the meantime, villagers from Bhatoda joined Zaki and his father. The youths too called people from their village… Both groups entered into a clash and indulged in brick-batting. Someone in the mob opened fired and a bullet hit Surendra,” he added.

