Tension in Ludhiana over Youth Congress leader’s plan to put up Indira statue

Banner on ‘Sadbhawna Diwas’ celebrations at Congress Bhawan in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Banner on ‘Sadbhawna Diwas’ celebrations at Congress Bhawan in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Tension has gripped Ludhiana over a Punjab Youth Congress leader’s announcement that he will put up a statue of slain former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on Tuesday at the Congress Bhawan. Indira Gandhi was assassinated on October 31, 1984 by her two Sikh bodyguards, and the incident had triggered anti-Sikh riots. Vijay Agnihotri Goldy, secretary Punjab Youth Congress, declared that he will reach Congress Bhawan at 11 am on Tuesday and install the statue. The step has created a tussle within the Congress as the Ludhiana Congress unit has distanced itself from the programme and announced that it

was “unofficial”. Earlier, Goldy had also announced that a rally march will precede statue installation ceremony in which the statue will be taken to the venue. However, later he said that it has been cancelled and statue will be installed without any pomp and show.

Meanwhile, an official from Intelligence Bureau (IB) told The Indian Express that there are inputs of threats from various Sikh organisations and radical Sikhs who are opposing the move and it may lead to trouble if the statue is installed. “The move can lead to tension and there are inputs that there can be trouble. Sikh organisations and radicals are opposing the move,” said the official.

Meanwhile, sources said that the Chief Minister’s Office was also informed about the programme which also refused to clear it as an official programme. Agnihotri speaking to The Indian Express said, “We have cancelled the rally, but the statue of Indira Gandhi will be installed at Congress Bhawan Ludhiana at 11 am. The day is already observed as Balidaan Diwas by Congress every year. We will install the statue this time.” He added that the statue is 2.5 feet tall and has been made on order by an artist from Jaipur.

Gurpreet Gogi, district Congress president, Ludhiana (Urban) distancing himself from the programme in a written statement, said, “It is not an official programme and we have received no such orders from the party high command. This is a programme being organised by Agnihotri in his personal capacity as per his own feelings. The district unit of Congress has nothing to do with it. We will just observe the Balidaan Diwas in her memory as we do every year at Congress Bhawan.”

