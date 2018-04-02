Tension in Jalalabad over Bharat Bandh call by Dalit groups, security stepped up

Police during a flag march in Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh Police during a flag march in Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh

TENSION GRIPPED Fazilka district’s Jalalabad constituency after carcasses of cows were thrown outside the house of one Beopar Mandal member who had objected to the bandh call given by the Balmiki Sangh. Security was beefed up in the area following the incident. It needs to be mentioned that in wake of Bharat Bandh call by scheduled caste and scheduled tribes organisations following the Supreme Court order, Balmiki Sangh of Jalalabad had approached Beopar Mandal to close markets and decision was taken to close shops for half day.

On Friday, Jatinder Pal Singh Madaan, a member of Beopar Mandal, spoke in favour of the Supreme Court ruling. Following this, carcasses of cows and other animals were thrown outside the house of Madaan on Saturday. This led to tension in the area with protesters under the banner of Beopar Mandal, Jalalabad blocking National Highway on Saturday afternoon for about three hours.

Surinder Kathpal, president of Beopar Mandal, Jalalabad confirmed the incident and said,”We condemn the incident of throwing of carcasses outside the house of Madaan but at the same time we want to maintain peace in the area. I too took part in the traffic jam. We don’t want to create any tension in the area and hence appeal to masses to shut their shops till the time Balmiki Sangh is observing their protest. Police is investigating the matter of throwing of carcasses in the town.”

Meanwhile, police authorities had called Beopar Mandal as well as Balmiki Sangh representatives for a meeting on Sunday evening and heavy security had been deputed in the area as a precautionary measure. Sources revealed that Madaan had left Jalalabad for two days owing to tension in the area. Sources added that while Beopar Mandal wants persons behind throwing carcasses of cows to be booked, Balmiki Sangh wants FIR on persons who blocked National Highway on Saturday.

Rohit Ruhelia, president of Balmiki Sangh and also general secretary of BJP, Jalalabad said,”We are going aware as to who threw carcasses. They should be punished. But at the same time people should cooperate in the bandh call. It is a peaceful procession and against the SC/ST Act verdict by the Supreme Court.”

