Tension in Bihar village after animal parts found in canal

Tension was reported in a village under Sadar police station area of Bihar’s Madhepura district after some people noticed animal carcasses in a canal on Monday afternoon. As word spread, a crowd collected at the spot and began alleging that the parts were of cattle, whose slaughter is prohibited. “When the local administration reached the spot, the mob did not pay heed to their appeals for calm. They overturned the SDM’s vehicle and pushed it into the canal. Reinforcements were called and senior officials reached the spot before the situation was brought under control,” said a senior administration official.

Madhepura District Magistrate Mohammad Sohail and Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar camped at the site to ensure peace. Internet connectivity was suspended for 48 hours in seven districts of Kosi and Purnea divisions. Officials said the situation was under control, though vigil was being maintained.

According to the police, trouble began when some people noticed animal parts in the canal in Singiyan village under Murliganj block of Madhepura. Inspector General (Darbhanga Zone) Umashankar Sudhanshu said: “The situation calmed down by evening. We are keeping vigil. The animal parts have been buried after inquiry. A team of veterinary doctors was called.”

Sudhanshu added that water in the canal, which is ultimately linked to the Kosi barrage, had been released a couple of days ago. “We are sure the animal parts are not from one place and could have floated in from neighbouring districts. Many of them are decomposed. Prima facie, it appears they were from the bovine family but whether they were prohibited animals is difficult to say,” he said.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons in connection with alleged slaughter. The possibility of the animals having died in the floods is also being looked into, officials said.

