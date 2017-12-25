Tension in Amroha village after complaint against namaz in house

“The complainant also told police that for the past few days, several Muslims were visiting Ali’s house to offer namaz. Most of them are from the neighbouring village,” he added. (Representational Image) “The complainant also told police that for the past few days, several Muslims were visiting Ali’s house to offer namaz. Most of them are from the neighbouring village,” he added. (Representational Image)

Tension gripped Gangeshwari village in Amroha on Saturday after some of its residents allegedly objected to a group of Muslims offering ‘namaz’ at a house.

On receiving information, a police team rushed to the village and held a meeting with local residents to sort out the matter. Heavy security was deployed in the Hindu-dominated village.

Sub-Inspector Kiran Pal Singh, in-charge of Rehra police outpost, said that on Saturday, a local resident made an “oral complaint” to the police, alleging that one Zakir Ali, who runs a medical store, had opened an “illegal madrasa” on the ground floor of his building.

“The complainant also told police that for the past few days, several Muslims were visiting Ali’s house to offer namaz. Most of them are from the neighbouring village,” he added.

“The Muslim residents assured they would not hold joint namaz at Zakir Ali’s house. If they do so again, legal action will be taken against them as it can create a law and order problem. We will take surety in this regard from 15 Muslim residents.”

Circle Officer, Hasanpur (Amroha), Ajay Kumar, said, “Zakir Ali was running a madrasa on the ground floor of his building since last month. In the meeting, an objection was also raised over the madrasa and Zakir Ali agreed to close it down.”

