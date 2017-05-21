Tension in Aligarh over mosque construction work

Police on Saturday said the situation in Phool Chowk area of Aligarh city was returning to normal after a night of tension. According to the police, trouble began on Friday night soon after objections were raised against the construction of a minaret at a local mosque. No casualties were reported, and an FIR was lodged against unidentified persons for rioting.

According to the police, Rajkumar Verma, a jeweller, on Friday objected to the construction claiming it would hamper future extension of his house. A group of jewellers arrived and raised the issue with the management of the mosque. Police then arrived at the scene.

Station House Officer of Kotwali police station Javed Khan said that both sides resolved the issue, with the mosque management agreeing to reduce the size of the minaret. However, a group of miscreants suddenly started pelting bricks. Additional forces were called in and police used tear gas and rubber bullets to chase the miscreants away, Khan said. Rapid Action Force (RAF) was also deployed in the area.

Aligarh BJP MLA Sanjeev Raja said, “Any construction which causes rift in the society cannot be allowed without permission from authorities.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now