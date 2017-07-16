Tension grips slum over writing on wall in Chandigarh

The house owner, Islamuddin, said he had not even noticed the words on his wall until people started gathering outside his home in the morning and questioned him about the writing. Police soon arrived to prevent any possible tension in the area. The house owner, Islamuddin, said he had not even noticed the words on his wall until people started gathering outside his home in the morning and questioned him about the writing. Police soon arrived to prevent any possible tension in the area.

TENSION GRIPPED Colony number 4, a slum in the Industrial Area on Saturday over a wall writing – Pakistani block – written by unknown persons on the house of a Muslim resident. Police have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

On Saturday morning, as news about the words written on the wall spread, leaders of various local political groups reached the spot. The wall writing was also painted over with Bharat Mata ki Jai by a group of workers affiliated to some political parties, which also raised pro-India slogans in the lane.

The house owner, Islamuddin, said he had not even noticed the words on his wall until people started gathering outside his home in the morning and questioned him about the writing. Police soon arrived to prevent any possible tension in the area.

“I have been living here since 1981 and never seen such a thing. I can only call it a mischief and have told police to probe the matter because whatever has been written is a serious thing. If it happened here today, it can happen in some other place tomorrow,” said the 70-year-old Islamuddin. “My neighbours visited our house and assured me that there is nothing to worry about.”

The area where the house is located is a slum and around 2,000 Muslims live there. Islamuddin is one of the few Muslim families living in the lane. Since morning, police have been deployed in the area and offcials said they would remain even in the night. “We don’t want to take chances. Some of our men have been deployed in the area to keep vigil,” said a police official, adding, “It doesn’t appear to have been written recently on the wall.”

SHO of Industrial Area police station, Davinder Singh, said a DDR has been registered in the case and it was not yet known as to who had written the words. Local Congress leader Shashi Shankar Tiwari said he has written to the UT SSP demanding a thorough investigation into the matter.

