Tension grips Kangra town over molestation of minor, three arrested

Tension gripped Nagrota Bhagwan in Kangra district over alleged molestation of a minor girl by three youths belonging to minority community on Friday afternoon. Superintendent of Police, Kangra, Santosh Patial, confirming the incident, said Rashil Mahmood, Parvez and Danish, all migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested and an FIR has been registered. Reports said the police had to intervene and send additional deployments as local community, mainly activists of a Hindu outfit, allegedly thrashed the accused before they were handed over to the police.

The girl, as per the Station House Officer of the local police station Surinder Thakur, had alleged that the accused had been harassing her and passing indecent comments for quite sometime. On Friday, a group of angry youths from Nagrota Bhagwan town caught hold of them and allegedly thrashed them in public.

Since the local Muslims had assembled at the town mosque to offer Ramzan prayers, tension prevailed around the site, forcing the police to send additional force. Patial said thing are fine but they are keeping a close watch at the situation. “The accused named by the girl have been arrested. The police have also invoked Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” he said.

