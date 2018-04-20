Tenant farmers become landowners in Vidarbha

Now, farmers would also be able to sell their land, for which, they earlier had to pay 50 per cent of the cost to the government after seeking permission and 75 per cent in case no permission was sought. (File) Now, farmers would also be able to sell their land, for which, they earlier had to pay 50 per cent of the cost to the government after seeking permission and 75 per cent in case no permission was sought. (File)

The Maharashtra government has, through an Ordinance, declared that farmers in Vidarbha, who till date worked as “tenants” on government land, would now be the “owners” of the land. The Ordinance was issued on Wednesday. “With this, farmers wouldn’t have to go through the tedious process of applying with the revenue department and paying fees to get legal ownership of land, as stipulated in an earlier provision. The decision would benefit 1 lakh farmers from Vidarbha,” said Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil.

The issue had been hanging fire since 1968, when Vidarbha was amalgamated with Maharashtra from its earlier CP and Berar Province. A large number of farmers had been tilling revenue department land — Class II category — as tenants. Ownership land, meanwhile, was categorised as Class I. For conversion from Class II to Class I, farmers had to apply and pay fees. “It was not going anywhere all these years. So, we took this decision,” said Patil.

The decision was arrived at with the government constituting a Cabinet sub-committee headed by Patil, with Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, Agriculture Minister Pandurang Phundkar, Energy Minister Chandrakant Bawankule and Social Justice Minister Rajkumar Badole as members. The sub-committee sat through Wednesday and issued the Ordinance in the evening. “Now, farmers would also be able to sell their land, for which, they earlier had to pay 50 per cent of the cost to the government after seeking permission and 75 per cent in case no permission was sought,” Patil said. While tenant farmers are mainly located in Bhandara, Chandrapour and Wardha districts, a few are scattered in some other Vidarbha districts as well.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App