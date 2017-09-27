Ten young scientists selected for Shanti Swarup prize

Ten young scientists, including two working on the field of cancer, were Tuesday selected for the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize, the country’s most prestigious scientific award given to outstanding scientists below the age of 45. The awardees include Sanjeev Das from National Institute of Immunology, New Delhi, who is working on tumour suppressor proteins, and Amit Dutt of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, who has done pioneering research in sequencing the genome of lung cancer patients in Indian populations.

While Das has been selected in the biological sciences category, Dutt was picked for his contributions to medical science. Deepak Thankappan Nair from the Regional Centre for Biotechnology, Faridabad, was chosen for his work on structural and biochemical properties of enzymes to understand how they “impact the ability of an organism to survive and propagate in diverse environments”.

Among other awardees are Aloke Paul of the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, for his work on materials engineering, and Neelesh B Mehta, also of IISc-Bengaluru, whose research focuses on next generation wireless communication systems such as cellular systems, wireless local area networks, and wireless ad hoc networks. Both were selected in engineering sciences category.

G Naresh Patwari of IIT was selected in the chemical sciences category, while S Suresh Babu of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, who works on atmospheric aerosols and climate change, has been selected in the field of earth, atmosphere, ocean and planetary sciences. Other awardees are Deepak Gaur from JNU, Delhi, Nissim Kanekar from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai, and Vinay Gupta of CSIR-National Physical Laboratory, Mumbai.

