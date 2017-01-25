Ten year-old girl’s body found in Gurgaon tank, doctor says raped

The body of a 10-year-old girl, who went missing from her home in Gurgaon last week, was found inside a “five-six feet deep tank” on Monday evening, said Gurgaon police.

Doctors who conducted the autopsy on her Tuesday confirmed that the child had been raped.

According to police, a group of children playing in the Saraswati Kunj area found the body around 6 pm on Monday evening and alerted police.

The body was wrapped in a blanket before being dumped, and her clothes were intact, said police.

Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the post-mortem on Tuesday, said, “The child appears to have been raped and then strangled to death… Incision marks on her neck indicate that an attempt was also made to slit her throat… In addition, there are indications that someone tried to burn and destroy the body.”

The victim had disappeared from her home in the slums near Tau Devi Lal Park on January 15.

She was the younger of two children, and both her parents are sanitation workers in Gurgaon.

“Her parents had claimed that they were at work through the day on January 15. When they returned at night, they found that their daughter was not at home,” police said.

“After looking for her for a few hours, they finally alerted us, and a case was lodged on January 16,” said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjay Kumar, the investigating officer (IO) of the case.

An FIR was then accordingly registered regarding the matter at Sushant Lok police station under Sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 366A (procuration of minor girl) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The post-mortem of the victim has been conducted, and more details shall be shared after the matter has been probed further,” said ASI Kumar.