Ten people washed away by flash floods in Mizoram, over 350 houses damaged

At least ten people lost their lives and several others reported missing after flash floods washed away a number of houses in the border village of Tlabung in Lungeli district of southern Mizoram bordering Bangladesh on Tuesday, official sources said.

The monsoon hit Mizoram after the depression in the Bay of Bengal entered the northeastern region on Monday morning causing incessant rains and flash floods at several places in the hilly state, officials said.

“At least 350 houses have been damaged in Tlabung by the flash floods and landslides that occurred since Monday evening, with local authorities confirming the death of ten persons so far. The number of casualties is likely to increase,” an official from Aizawl told The Indian Express.

#WATCH: Flooding in residential areas of Guwahati following heavy rains (Assam) pic.twitter.com/Uaztx7O7kF — ANI (@ANI_news) June 13, 2017

In Aizawl city too, heavy rainfall triggered landslides in at least six localities, prompting the authorities to evacuate several families to safer places. Roads and houses have been damaged in these localities.

Flash floods also damaged at least 15 houses at Sairang, about 40 km from Aizawl, with the district authorities evacuating 60 families to safer places, the official said.

Guwahati.flash flood in various places pic.twitter.com/Rd8fOvmq4e — NANDAN PRATIM 🇮🇳 (@NANDANPRATIM) June 13, 2017

The city had recorded an average of about 70 mm rain till Tuesday afternoon. Kamrup (Metro) deputy commissioner M Angamuthu said that several incidents of landslides were reported from Kamakhya, Chanmari, Nizarapar, Hengerabari and Maligaon and other localities. There was, however, no report of any loss of life, he said.

Angamuthu said the SDRF, NDRF, health officials, and officials of the water resource department and forest department have been asked to remain on alert to meet any emergency arising out of further rains. “We have also asked people living in areas vulnerable to landslides to move to safer places,” he said.

Mizoram: Flooding after heavy rain in Aizwal, houses damaged pic.twitter.com/Ln0iuitNJu — ANI (@ANI_news) June 13, 2017

While most roads including the busiest GS road, RG Barua road and Maniram Dewan road remained under knee-deep water, vehicular traffic including movement of city buses was severely affected. Thousands of school children were stranded either in their schools or in school buses stuck in traffic jams due to the inundation.

The Guwahati Development Department had on May 3 launched “Mission Flood-free Guwahati” and directed officials of the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), Water Resource Department, PWD and other related departments to work in a coordinated manner to find solutions to make Guwahati flood-free in the current monsoon season.

The Met department on Tuesday said that the southwest monsoon, which entered the region on Monday was already vigorous over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, active over Assam and Meghalaya and normal over Arunachal Pradesh. The department has warned of heavy rains across the seven states till Friday.

