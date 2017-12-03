Ten UP Congress leaders propose Rahul Gandhi’s nomination for party president post

Congress National vice-President Rahul Gandhi addressing the Rally in Mandi on Saturday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) Congress National vice-President Rahul Gandhi addressing the Rally in Mandi on Saturday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

Led by senior leader Ram Krishna Dwivedi, 10 Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders on Saturday proposed the nomination of Rahul Gandhi for the post of party president. The proposal for Gandhi’s nomination was filed before the party’s state returning officer and senior leader from Uttarakhand Kishore Upadhyaya at the state Congress headquarters in Lucknow.

Former minister Raj Bahadur, ex-legislators Siraj Mehdi and Ambika Singh were among the proposers, Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Zeeshan Haider said. Upadhyaya said proposals for the post of party president would be accepted till December 4 and scrutiny of papers would be done the next day. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 11.

Each valid nomination paper has to be proposed by 10 state party unit delegates and a number of state units are likely to file nominations proposing Rahul Gandhi as their candidate for the presidential election.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who is set to take over the reins of the party from his mother, is likely to file his papers on the last day of filing of nomination on December 4.

