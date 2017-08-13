Ten thousand personnel to be recruited in police dept: Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Sunday said that ten thousand more personnel would be recruited in the police department. Addressing the Jharkhand police ornamentation parade function at the Jharkhand Armed Police(1) here, Das said the police and para military forces have important roles in the internal security.

He congratulated the police force for reining in extremism and registering a drop in extremist-related incidents by more than 50 per cent. However, challenges remain big and financial crimes committed by the extremists in the name of levy (extortion) should be stopped.

The levy money is being used to mislead innocent youth and used in naxal activities, he said asked the police to become enemies of criminals and true friends of the citizens, an official release said. On Bangladeshi infiltration, Das said it should not only be prevented but the infiltrators should be sent back to Bangladesh after identifying them.

Some political parties were encouraging illegal infiltration for vote bank purposes. Identity cards and voter cards were made with the help of corrupt officials. “But now it will not happen,” he said.

The chief minister also said that organised crime and illegal coal trade in the coal belt would be stopped. Giving appointment orders to police personnel, he appealed to them work with honesty and accountability. They would get respect, he said and also inaugurating on-line 100 dial at the state level and services to citizens.

