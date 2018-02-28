Ten persons caught while planning to rob jewellery shop

At least ten members of a gang were nabbed just as they were about to loot a jewellery shop in suburban Dadar at Mumbai, police said on Wednesday. A Crime Branch official said the ten, hailing from Nepal and Jharkhand, were roaming suspiciously in the vicinity of the shop and were nabbed on the basis of specific information. Two people managed to flee under the cover of darkness, the official said.

During interrogation, they confessed that they had planned to rob the jewellery shop after whch they were placed under arrest, said officials. Gas cutters, a dagger and eight choppers were recovered from them, said police. Their modus operandi was to break the shutters of shops at night and open the safe using gas cutters, he said.

The operation to nab them was carried out by personnel from Unit V of the Crime Branch and the Anti-Extortion Cell, said police.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya