15 peacocks found dead in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district

Peacocks have been killed in Bhilwara district’s Mandalgarh Peacocks have been killed in Bhilwara district’s Mandalgarh

Fifteen peacocks have been found dead in Bhilwara district’s Mandalgarh over the past two days. According to ANI, a case has been registered against unknown persons. No one has been arrested so far. While bodies of 10 peacocks were found Saturday, five were found the next day.

Residents have informed the police, who subsequently took possession of the corpses and informed the forest department officials. The preliminary investigation and post-mortem reveal that the peacocks died of strangulation.

The incidents of killing and poaching of peacocks for their skin and meat are reported from different parts of the country from time to time.

Earlier in March, five peacocks were found dead in Bundi district of Rajasthan. Reportedly, Bundi district tops the poaching list, with almost 200 peacocks reportedly killed in 2016.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Kapsethi village in Sitapur district, six peacocks were killed using poisonous seeds. A similar incident took place in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district when six peacocks were killed using poisonous seeds. Another such incident took place in Warangal’s Chitturu village in Lingala Ghanapur mandal, where about 60 peacocks were killed after consuming poisonous grains that were strewn by the villagers in the fields.

Last year, in December, two peacock poachers were arrested from Keolari reserve area in Madhya Pradesh and a carcass of the bird was also found.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App