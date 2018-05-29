Ten killed as thunderstorm, lightning hits parts of Uttar Pradesh

Thunderstorm has left a spate of destruction this month claiming several lives (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/File) Thunderstorm has left a spate of destruction this month claiming several lives (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/File)

Thunderstorm and lightning struck parts of Uttar Pradesh, claiming ten lives and leaving five others injured, a senior government official said today.

As many as six persons were killed and three others injured in Unnao district last night, Principal Secretary, Information, Avinish Awasthi said. There are reports of two persons each being killed in thunderstorm in Kanpur and Rae Bareli, he said.

The incidents also left some hutments damaged in Unnao and Rae Bareli districts. Respective district magistrates have been directed to undertake rescue works and ensure distribution of relief in 24 hours, Awasthi added.

DM Unnao, Ravikumar said while two deaths were caused due to lightning others died in incidents of house collapse and uprooting of trees and electric poles.

Movement of traffic on the main Hardoi-Unnao road was hit because of uprooted trees which were later removed, the DM said, adding that life has been adversely affected in several parts of the district because of the thunderstorm.

The Met department has warned that thunderstrom/duststorm were likely at isolated places over eastern parts of the state last night. They have warned that rain or thunderstorm are very likely at isolated places on the state in the next two days.

Thunderstorm has left a spate of destruction this month claiming several lives. On May 2-3, a storm had killed 134 people and injured over 400 in five states and Uttar Pradesh was the worst affected, accounting for 80 deaths, most of them in Agra district. At least 18 people have lost their lives in thunderstorm that struck on May 9 and 10 and 51 others in similar incidents on May 14.

