Ten kgs ganja seized at MDL gates in Mumbai

10 kilograms of ganja (Marijuana) worth Rs 5 lakh was on Wednesday seized from outside the Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) gates here by CISF personnel. Officials said that around 7:00 AM, when workers were entering the MDL for their regular shifts, an on-duty CISF jawan detected the suspicious activities of a man in the crowd.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The man, identified as Mohan R from Karnataka, was intercepted and frisked by the CISF men which led to the recovery of 10kgs of Marijuana in two bags he was carrying. They said two people accompanying Mohan melted into the crowd after noticing that he has been caught.

When Mohan was being interrogated, his mobile kept ringing as those who allegedly wanted the contraband supply were calling him, unaware of the situation.

The accused was then asked by security officials to pretend and wait for the potential customers and subsequently, three more people were apprehended, they said.

“Total four people, including Mohan, were handed over by CISF to anti-narcotics sleuths for further action. The value of the seized drug has been estimated at Rs 5 lakh,” they added.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is deployed to secure the MDL facility here.