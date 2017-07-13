Ten Indian workers are among the dead in a building fire in Najran, Saudi Arabia.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has asked Indian diplomats to rush to the place to assist the six reportedly injured Indians and help bring back the bodies of the deceased Indians.

“I am aware of the fire tragedy in Najran in which we have lost 10 Indian nationals and six injured are in hospital. I have spoken to consul-general, Jeddah. Najran is 900 km from Jeddah. Our staff is rushing by the first flight available. Our consul-general is in touch with the governor of Najran.

He is updating me,” she tweeted on Wednesday night. The blaze ripped through a windowless house some Indian and Bangladesh workers shared, Saudi media reports said. In all, 11 workers were killed, Saudi civil defence sources were quoted as saying. The workers, who belonged to a construction company, were living near a gold market area in Faisaliah district.

