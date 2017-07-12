Ten devotees injured in accident in Rajasthan

Ten ‘kanwariyas’ were injured today when the truck they were travelling in was hit by another in Tonk district. The kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) were on the way to Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh from New Delhi in a truck when the accident took place near Saroli crossing.

Six of them were discharged after primary treatment at Dhuni primary health care centre whereas four others were referred to Tonk, SHO, Ghad, Shivji Lal said. The trucks have been seized and the matter is under investigation.

