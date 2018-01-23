Ten couples wanted for trafficking youths to UK

The police said all the youths “belonged to the Sikh community”. (Representational) The police said all the youths “belonged to the Sikh community”. (Representational)

Nagpur police have registered cases against 10 couples for trafficking youths to the UK by using fake passports.

“Together, they have trafficked about 60 young men from 2007 till 2015. The UK government’s inquiry found in 2016 that the racket was being operated from Nagpur. So, they informed us in a letter dated September 18 last year. A preliminary inquiry by the Crime Branch found truth in the information. Based on our finding, we have registered offences against the 10 couples under Section 12 of the Passport Act and under Sections 420, 467 and 468 of the IPC,” Joint Commissioner of Police Shivaji Bodkhe said. No arrests have been made so far.

Bodkhe said the couples “are all close relatives and have taken youths from among their close acquaintances posing as their parents”. “The modus operandi was that they (the couples) would prepare fake documents of the youths and submit them to the passport office by posing as their parents. They would then take the youths to the UK and return after putting them up at their locations. This way, they managed to take about 60 persons, including some minors,” Bodkhe added. “For each man, the couples would get Rs 2 lakh,” Bodkhe said.

Asked how British authorities discovered the racket, he said, “Some of these boys were working at a construction site. When the authorities checked their status and questioned them, they blurted out facts.” Bodkhe said all the youths “belonged to the Sikh community”.

