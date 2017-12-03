Ten Coast Guard ships, four aircraft in Cyclone Ockhi rescue mission

Residents carry their belongings as they evacuate their house after flooding caused by Cyclone Ockhi in the coastal village of Chellanam in the southern state of Kerala, India, December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V Residents carry their belongings as they evacuate their house after flooding caused by Cyclone Ockhi in the coastal village of Chellanam in the southern state of Kerala, India, December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V

The Coast Guard has pressed into service 10 ships and four aircraft for search and rescue of fishermen caught in Cyclone Ockhi that has affected parts of Kerala. The maritime security agency rescued 79 stranded fishermen on Friday.

The cyclone, which originated from the Comorin area on November 29, has moved towards the Lakshwadeep islands in the last two days and has intensified into a “severe cyclonic storm” with wind speeds reaching 60-70 Knots.

The cyclone has caused havoc on the south Kerala coast and endangered the lives of fishermen who had ventured out into at sea. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday asked fishermen from Maharashtra should not venture into the sea on December 4 and 5. The cyclone has increased possibility of rainfall in Mumbai and the coastal belt on December 5. There is also possibility of strong winds on the Konkan’s coast. The cyclone is expected to lead to an increase in the temperature in the coastal belt.

On Friday, the Coast Guard headquarters in Kerala were informed that about 80 fishermen were caught in the storm. “Immediately 10 ships and four aircraft were sent in and we were able to rescue all fishermen. ICG ship Samar towed stranded fishing boat Jai Matha along with the crew. Another ICG ship Sarathi was also pressed in,” additional director-general, Western Sea Board, K Natarajan said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday tweeted that “all 68 fishing boats have reached, of which 66 are from Kerala and two from Tamil Nadu with 952 fisherman on board”. He said all fishermen were safe.

