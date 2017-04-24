Temporary watchman at residential building tries to rape woman in flat: Cops want to know how security agency hired watchman

THE POLICE has sought details of the recruitment procedure followed by the security agency that hired the watchman at an Andheri building who attempted to rape and murder a 50-year-old woman at her residence on Friday.

Following a similar incident in the past, where lawyer Pallavi Purkayastha was murdered by her building watchman, Mumbai police had laid down stringent guidelines to be followed by security agencies when appointing watchmen. These include checking their antecedents and handing over their personal details to local police stations.

The arrested accused, Raja Shebu, who is in his 20s, was employed as a temporary watchman at the building in absence of a regular guard. Around 5 pm on Thursday, Shebu, a native of West Bengal, under the influence of alcohol, went up to the woman’s flat with the cable operator.

After the cable operator left, Shebu, thinking that the victim was alone, started touching her inappropriately. When she tried raising an alarm, Shebu tried forcing himself on her. In order to stop her shouting, he picked up a knife lying nearby and stabbed her twice in the stomach. The woman’s 85-year-old mother, a paralysis patient, who was in the house at the time, also started shouting for help. Shebu tried to strangle her as well.

Soon, other building residents who heard the screams reached the spot and overpowered Shebu, who was arrested by Amboli police. The woman was rushed to Cooper hospital where she was operated upon and is said to be out of danger.

Senior inspector of Amboli police station Bharat Gaikwad said, “We have not yet found any past record of Shebu. Interrogation is still on. We are also checking the procedure followed by the security agency in screening candidates.”

