Temperature rises in Punjab and Haryana

Minimum temperatures on Monday hovered several notches above normal in most parts of Punjab and Haryana. Chandigarh recorded its minimum at 15.2 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal, a MeT Department official said.

Amritsar registered a low of 14.2 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal, while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their minimums at 13 and 14.2 degrees Celsius respectively, the weatherman said. Among other places in Haryana, Ambala registered a low of 14 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal. The minimum temperature in Hisar was 15.5 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal, the official said.

Karnal and Narnaul recorded their minimum temperatures at 11.6 and 17 degrees Celsius respectively.