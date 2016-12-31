Temperature above normal across Punjab, Haryana

Ludhiana recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius, up two notches against normal. PTI Photo Ludhiana recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius, up two notches against normal. PTI Photo

Minimum temperatures across Punjab and Haryana hovered a few notches above normal today, even as fog reduced visibility at a few places in the two states. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, the Met department weather report said.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius, which was five notches above normal while Patiala too recorded a similar low of 8.4 degrees Celsius, which was two notches more than normal. Ludhiana recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius, up two notches against normal.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 9.9 degrees Celsius, up four degrees while Hisar’s low settled at 10.6 degrees Celsius, also four notches more than normal limits. Karnal recorded a minimum of 8.8 degrees Celsius, up two degrees while Narnaul’s low settled at 8.4 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal level.

The maximum temperature at many places in the two states have been hovering a few notches above normal during the past few days, a Met department official said. According to the Met department here, fog reduced visibility early this morning at some places including Hisar, Karnal and Narnaul in Haryana and Ludhiana and Bathinda in Punjab.