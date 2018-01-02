Telugu playback singer Kesiraju Srinivas arrested on charges of sexual harassment

An official said, “The woman showed us some evidence of the harassment that she was being subjected to. We arrested him today and produced in court. He has been remanded to judicial custody till January 11.” An official said, “The woman showed us some evidence of the harassment that she was being subjected to. We arrested him today and produced in court. He has been remanded to judicial custody till January 11.”

Telugu playback singer Kesiraju Srinivas was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexual harassment after a radio jockey, a friend of his, lodged a police complaint. Famous known as Ghazal Srinivas, Kesiraju was arrested by personnel from the Panjagutta police station where the 30-year-old woman had lodged a complaint accusing him of constantly harassing him from the past several months.

“The case was registered against him on December 29. The woman showed us some evidence of the harassment that she was being subjected to. We arrested him today and produced in court. He has been remanded to judicial custody till January 11,” an official said.

